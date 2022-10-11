SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged in last week's shooting of a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
A police statement said James Brennand was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu.
A family attorney says Cantu remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The lawyer, Brian Powers, says the teen is hospitalized on life support to help him breathe, a condition starkly contrasting with a description given by police after Friday's shooting.
Brennand was swiftly fired, and charges against Cantu of aggravated assault and evading arrest were dropped.
