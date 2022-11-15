CARBONDALE, IL — Kids and adults alike are invited to the Carbondale Public Library for their Dinovember event on Nov. 17.
According to a release from the event's sponsor — Centerstone — if you attend, you'll be able to 'excavate dino eggs, tinker your own terrible terrarium, and make even more cretaceous crafts." The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library on West Main St.
According to a 2014 article, Dinovember is a global phenomenon that began in 2012, when a Kansas City couple came up with a unique solution to entertain their children.
While her kids slept, Susan Tuma used plastic dinosaurs to create a life-like scene in her bathroom. When her daughter excitedly told her the dinosaurs had "come to life" the next day, she knew she had stumbled across something amazing.
Susan and her husband, Refe, reportedly began setting up mischievous dinosaur scenes just about every night that month. They did it again the following year too, leading to the couple to publish a popular picture-book called "What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night."
Susan and Refe explain why they go through the pains of setting up these complicated scenes each year on their website, saying:
"Why do we do this? Because in the age of iPads and Netflix, we don’t want our kids to lose their sense of wonder and imagination. In a time when the answers to all the world’s questions are a web-search away, we want our kids to experience a little mystery. All it takes is some time and energy, creativity, and a few plastic dinosaurs."
Now, thousands of people around the world participate in Dinovember each year. Simply search #dinovember on Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram to see the dinosaurs for yourself.
Nonprofit organization, Centerstone, is sponsoring Carbondale's Dinovember event as part of their Building Compassionate Communities project. To read more about Centerstone, click here.