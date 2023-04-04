PADUCAH — A crew excavating the median on Cairo Road near the the Interstate 24 Exit 3 Interchange hit a natural spring Tuesday morning, causing the excavation area to flood and the eastbound lane to temporarily close, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Paducah Water Works assisted on-scene and helped crews determine the water was sourced from a natural spring, as opposed to an unmarked water line.
According to a release from the KYTC, the blockage is between the Olivet Church Road intersection and the Exit 3 overpass. Drivers can detour by taking KY 998 to U.S. 60 Exit 4.
The closure is expected to last until about 1:30 p.m., while crews dig a trench and place a pipe to allow the spring to drain under the roadway.
Crews have been working in the area since March 6, when they began a long-term project to replace "waffled pavement" with a 10-inch layer of concrete, which they say will better withstand daily wear and tear from heavy vehicles.