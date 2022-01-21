MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — An exhibit featuring works by Hispanic and Latin American artists is making its way across Kentucky, officials said.
The exhibit includes 36 works by 20 artists in variety of subjects and media, the Kentucky Arts Council said Thursday in a statement.
The exhibit will be at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau through Jan. 28 and then will travel to Cynthiana, Danville, Burlington, Morgantown, Bowling Green, Pikeville, Campbellsville, Frankfort and Lexington.
Along with sharing Hispanic and Latin American experiences in Kentucky, the artwork aims to show diversity in artistic styles and themes, officials said.
“My hope is that this exhibit will illustrate the contributions Hispanics make to Kentucky culture, and to help raise awareness around both the experiences of an often marginalized community and the injustice of marginalization,” Campbellsville artist Azucena Trejo Williams said.