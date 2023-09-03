PADUCAH — Bringing home a new pet can be expensive. That's especially true with inflation driving up the cost of living across the nation.
However, it's not just cats and dogs that are seeing a decrease in demand. Some exotic pet breeders are having trouble selling animals as well.
The Paducah KY Exotic Pet Expo featured tarantulas, turtles, snakes and multiple other animals. Some of which, were at reduced costs.
Gigi's Serpents' CEO Chris Higbee said he's had to cut prices by hundreds of dollars just to sell snakes.
Another thing he's doing to save money is focusing on breeding the rarer animals.
"We're going more towards what they call recesses, double recesses and triple recesses, or get some more rarity of the animal. That's what gives you some of these bright colors and patterns that we're that we're creating now," said Higbee.
He's also had to change the way he buys supplies.
"Outsourcing, you know, buying bigger in bulk. I was buying a couple ton of food at a time. Now, I'm getting a half tractor trailer food at a time," said Higbee.
Other vendors have had to raise prices for their products, such as Madison Bencini, co-owner of Infinity Enclosures and Exotics. She says their vendor has increased prices so they're having to go up as well.
"We still try to keep it at a minimal price because people are already spending an arm and like getting their dream animal or reptile," said Bencini.
For those who are considering purchasing an exotic pet, Zachary Lewis, a breeder with Padfoot Exotics, said an important step in the process is research.
"Do research on what you want. Make sure you want a certain species. Get the setup ready. Get everything ready for it and then purchase your animal. Your setup is going to be more expensive than animal to buy half the time," said Lewis.
Higbee has advice too.
"If You can't afford it right up front, don't do it," said Higbee.
For those who are looking to purchase a snake, Higbee said you'll likely need at least $200-$300 to get started with supplies and initial purchases.
He said snakes themselves can range anywhere from $10 to thousands.