MARION,IL — Easier access to health care: That's what a new comprehensive, integrative health center in southern Illinois aims to give low-income, rural families. Shawnee Health Service in Marion received a loan from the USDA worth more than $1 million to purchase a building.

Shawnee Health Service has outgrown its facility in Marion. Now, they have plans to extend their services and take over the old Centerstone Building in Marion.

"We give people that opportunity to get quality health care at reduced prices and not have to worry about insurance all the time," said Shawnee Health Service Executive Director Patsy Jensen.