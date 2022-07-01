KEVIL, KY- When you get ready to your shopping for the Fourth of July this year, the items on your list are going to be even more expensive than normal. From burgers, hot dogs, and buns, all of your July fourth essentials will likely be pricier. The American Farm Bureau Federation says your Fourth of July cookout will probably run at least $70 this year, $10 more than they averaged last year.
Ken Forthman, owner of Forthman Foods in Kevil, says they're dealing with price increases on their shipping side.
"Different people that deliver to us, they have a fuel charge, and their fuel charge has gone up. So we're getting hit more than one place. We're getting hit on the price of meat, on the supply, and then on a surcharge," Forthman said.
That in turn means you'll see higher prices as you walk through the store. Forthman is even having to limit the amount of purchases on certain items.
"I'm just like everybody else. Everybody's shopping specials, everybody's getting what's on sale," Forthman said. "So you hit your sale items a little bit harder than normal just to kind of counteract that a little bit."
In his years running the store, he's never experienced as volatile of pricing as the current market.
"It's hard for us to actually keep up with the price increases. We have to change tags, we have to catch all the price increases," Forthman said. "Eggs, milk, meat, it's all just storewide. Frozen stuff, Tyson items, they've gone up tremendously. It's hard to keep up."
And it's not just the Fourth of July that's going to cost you more money. Experts say you should expect grocery prices to remain high for the foreseeable future. The American Farm Bureau Federation says more expensive cookouts are being caused by inflation, supply chain issues, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.