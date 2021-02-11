Weather Alert

...Patchy Light Freezing Drizzle May Cause Slick Spots... Patchy light freezing drizzle this evening will linger into the overnight hours across portions of the region. A very light glaze of ice accumulation may deposit on surfaces due to the very cold temperatures. Additionally, some residual moisture may refreeze on roads causing black ice for travelers across the region through the night. Drivers should exercise caution, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. Slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination.