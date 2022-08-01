PADUCAH — The start of the school year is fast approaching, and for some, students will be back in class as early as Tuesday. The new school year will mean buying new school supplies. This year, you can expect to pay more for your child's back-to-school essentials thanks to inflation.
"Scissors, notebooks, crayons, pencils, all the above," Tanya Jones says. Her back-to-school list probably sounds very similar to your own. Her kids are heading into pre-school and kindergarten.
"I think they're ready! They're ready to go back to school," Jones says.
While her kids are ready to get back to class, she's getting ready for a more expensive school year. Jones is avoiding some of the larger chain stores this year in favor of dollar stores.
"Definitely here, compared to Walmart or Kroger even," Jones says. "So, just to keep the prices down for now."
The National Retail Federation says expected spending per household will reach $864 this year. It continues the upward trend they've been seeing since 2015.
"I shop at Dollar Tree, so I mean, we keep the prices low for now. With the extra 25 cents here and there, it adds up," Jones says.
Then there are food prices, which remain high across the board.
"Definitely milk and even just little stuff like bread even has gone up," Jones said. "Even dinner, dinner and breakfast with supplies, it all adds up."
In some cases back-to-school shopping also includes some new outfits for the kids.
"We don't do too much, because of course they ruin everything, but we get them throughout the year. We go every now and then. Every couple months we get new clothes," Jones says. "I'm just glad they can finally go back to school. And they can be with their friends and not do online, so I'm just glad for that."
The National Retail Federation expects a total of $37 billion will be spent on back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year.