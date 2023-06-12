PADUCAH — When winter weather approaches, we show you how to prepare your car to keep you and your family safe. So, it only makes sense to do the same ahead of the summer heat. Experts say preparing now can help you avoid problems and damage down the road.
So what does that look like?
Your AC unit isn’t the only thing that needs to be checked this summer. Experts say the heat could affect a vehicle's battery, tires, brakes and more. One auto body shop says routine checkups during seasonal changes are important to the state of your car.
Keeping up with your car can be a hassle. Some may not even know what goes into regular maintenance. Al Crawford does.
Crawford is the manager of Luck's Auto Service in Paducah. He's been working with cars since he can remember. He says, if you listen, cars will tell you when something's wrong.
"If you feel something different or you hear something different, you know what I mean, something's probably going to go wrong," he says.
He says seasonal checkups are important, especially in the heat.
If you're taking your car in for a summer checkup, the first things technicians will look at when they pop your car’s hood are the battery, belt and hoses.
"Belt’s an easy thing right here to kind of inspect. You want to look at it and make sure it doesn't have cracks in through it,” Crawford says. He also says to make sure hoses aren’t cracked. He said they’ll look to see if the hoses are “swelling up, because if they’re swelling up, they're going to show you that they're about to explode.”
Next, where rubber meets the road: your wheels. Crawford says hot cement or asphalt can have a huge effect on tires.
"It will eat rubber. It will take rubber from your tire,” he says. “It's little things that get to that point," he says.
Car owner Brent Golightly pays attention to those little things. He says his car means a lot to him and his family.
"It's been in the family, my finance's family, since brand new," says Golightly.
He says summer check-ups are a major part of up keep of his Ford F 1 250
"Preventive maintenance is good,” Golightly says. “Air conditioning checkup, your radiator, make sure your fluids are full. A lot of people go on trips the first of summer, so safety out on the road, on the highway, stuff like that.”
Crawford agrees. "It's just like raising your children. They're going to need to be fed, coddled — your car does too," he says.