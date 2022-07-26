Tuesday, members of the Kentucky Early Childhood Education Task Force discussed the stress that a lack of access to child care is putting on Kentucky’s economy.
Data presented to the task force shows that some Kentuckians had to sustain losses related to their jobs in order to take care of their children.
Those losses include cutting hours or having to quit altogether.
"Based on the most recent data, that was around 45,000 to 50,000 Kentuckians who are not able to work due to taking care of children who are not school or not in day care," says Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Charles Aull. "To quantify that a little bit further, if we were to take those 45,000 people and move those barriers for them and bring them into the workforce, that could increase our labor force participation rate by more than a full point. And to put that into context, it is very, very difficult to move a full point."
The task force also listened to a presentation from the vice president of Toyota Kentucky, where the facility has addressed the child care needs of employees by partnering with Bright Horizons to make an in-house child care center.