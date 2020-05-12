HICKORY, KY — Animal shelters are empty, after many of you adopted pets during the pandemic. You'll be back to work soon, and your new pet will be at home alone, possibly for long periods of time.
That's why experts say it's important to get them familiar with your schedule and ready for the new normal.
The Hansen family has been fostering a dog named Faith for the past three weeks from the Mayfield-Graves Animal Shelter.
Father and husband Wayne Hansen said she is a year-and-a-half old.
Faith is adapting to her new family, which includes two other dogs, two ducks, and a potbelly pig named Porky.
"Just introduced them slowly, kept her on a leash all the time. You know, showed the little dogs she's not a threat," said Hansen.
Hansen said he works with her every day, making sure they get any bad habits out now.
"She just chewed up a $100 pair of boots the other day, and I wasn't happy about it. But, we showed her she can't do that, and there's been zero problems," said Hansen. "You're going to have problems with dogs that have been in the kennel with no training, anything. You have to take the time to train them."
The McCracken County Humane Society's adoption center is empty, because there have been so many adoptions.
Dr. Russell B. Jones is the veterinary medical director at the humane society.
He recently spayed and neutered several puppies that will be ready for adoption in a day or two.
Jones said people who foster or adopt need to take the time to train and socialize their pets with people and other animals.
The veterinarian said that will help avoid future issues.
"Don't give your dogs up, you know, for behavioral issues. You should work on behavioral issues for six months, especially a recently adopted dog," said Jones. "It could take up to six months, maybe a year before that pet settles down."
Hansen said adopting an animal is a long-term commitment.
"If you give them that attention, and that time and that training, I don't really think that there's a bad dog out there," said Hansen.
The Hansens are fostering Faith now with the intent to adopt.
The Kentucky Humane Society has information on virtual training, tips on separation anxiety and a free pet helpline that you can call with any questions. To contact the helpline, call 502-509-4PET (4738).
The River's Edge Veterinary Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois, also has pet help articles and other resources for new pet owners.