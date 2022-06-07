SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Rising temperatures, a stressed-out power grid and a growing demand for energy: It’s the perfect storm for a potentially long, hot — and dark — summer.
"When there's a catastrophic event, the whole thing can shut down, and it can be down quite a while," says Evan Hapler, a business reporter with a focus on energy for the Washington Post. "We have seen in California and in Texas people die. When you look at the forecast and it shows triple digit temperatures all week, that's the moment to make sure there's a plan."
Hapler zeroed in on a new report from North American Electric Reliability Corporation. The report shows southern Illinois as a key piece of the country in danger of an energy emergency. It sits on the Midcontinent Independent System Operator grid that serves a portion of the central United States.
"That grid, it was particularly cited by regulators as an elevated risk of blackouts come this summer," says Hapler. "In the event of heat wave, they are short the amount of power they would need by about the equivalent of 3 million homes."
Added to the heat, he says the Midwest isn't doing enough to keep up with the energy transition.
"What's happening with these markets is you might have a coal plant, for example, in Illinois — and this is happening a lot, and this is one of the problems with that MISO grid — is that the coal plants are coming offline and the companies are looking at the economics and they are saying 'We don't want to spend the money to upgrade this plant, so we are going to close in three years anyway, so we are to just going to retire this plant early,'" says Hapler.
He says it is time to pay attention.
"We really take for granted that we'll have reliable stable electricity, especially in this country and this is not something southern Illinois or Kentucky has not had to think about for decades. We kind of assume the grid is going to be there, and it's kind of this boring, big, complicated thing. But I think people need to pay attention to what's going on with it. This is the backbone of our economy and it needs to be there," says Hapler.
Hapler isn't the only one sounding the alarm. Mark Denzler is the chief executive of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. He says we have to keep every possible plant and power source operating.
"Another really scary thing is that on the MISO grid, which is nearly about 10 states or so, they have about 115 gigs in that system," says Denzler. "Next year they are going to lose 11 gigs, and the following year we're going to lose 27 gigs. We are going to lose 38 gigs and that means we're going to lose one third of the spike in the next two years."
He says Illinois is not up to speed with renewable energy goals.
"Illinois has continued to fail miserably to provide enough renewable energy, and we've told them repeatedly you can't shut down coal and gas plants unless you have enough energy to backfill it, and that's what happening now," says Denzler.
He says we need to be prepared to see energy bills go up this month and ask law makers to come up with a plan.
"Worst case scenario is what we may see this summer, which are rolling brownouts, asking Illinois citizens to go four to six hours a day when they are not going to have electricity," says Denzler. "It probably won't end there."
According to Denzler, Illinois is shutting down gas and coal plants faster than Missouri or Kentucky, and that's why there is more risk there.
Hapler says grid operators told him they will just borrow from another source, but he questions what will happens when resources in other areas of the grid are tapped out.
We reached out to Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative, which declined to comment.
We have not heard back from Ameren Illinois.
We did get a response from Ameren Missouri, saying they have enough energy available to cover customers' energy needs. They say, should the situation change, they will be proactive and reach out to affected customers and keep them updated for the duration.
Download the document below to read the 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation: