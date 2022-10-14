CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni health officials say expired doses of cancer treatment have killed at least 10 child leukemia patients in the rebel-held capital.
The officials Friday said the children died at Sanaa’s Kuwait hospital after being injected with expired doses of smuggled medicine at a number of private clinics.
According to a half dozen health officials and workers, some 50 children received a smuggled chemotherapy treatment known as Methotrexate that was originally manufactured in India.
The lack of access to basic resources in war-torn Yemen has created large medicine smuggling networks across both rebel Houthi-held and Saudi coalition-controlled areas.
Several doctors in Sanaa said that Houthi officials secretly work in partnership with medicine smugglers.