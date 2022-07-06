FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an extended closure of KY 1125 at mile point 1.36, at both ends of the Bayou De Chien Bridge, starting at 12 p.m. on July 6.
A drilling crew will be working in this area and is expected to finish their project by July 9.
The cabinet says the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access for residents will still be allowed.
According to the release, there will not be a marked detour. Drivers can self-detour via KY 94, KY 1706, and KY 1759.