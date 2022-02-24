...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Smithland Dam.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...
Ohio River at Paducah, Cairo and Olmsted Lock and Dam.
.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rising levels on the
Ohio River into next week.
For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock
and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 43.0 feet
Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Freezing rain and Freezing drizzle. Additional ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and far western
Kentucky.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Road conditions may become slick, mainly on elevated
roadways such as bridges and overpasses. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Isolated tree
damage from ice accumulation could lead to a few power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures fall into the 20s
tonight, any lingering melted water could refreeze into ice,
especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
&&