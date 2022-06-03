GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A section of Kentucky 80 in western Graves County is closed so a contractor crew can replace a culvert.
The closure at KY 80 mile point 2.85 — immediately east of the Cash Road intersection and about a mile and a half east of Fancy Farm — went into effect on Wednesday. It's expected to remain in effect until about June 22.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the culvert being replaced caries a branch of the west fork of Mayfield Creek.
Message boards and signs have been installed to alert drivers about the closure. There will be no marked detour, but drivers who regularly use KY 80 to travel between Mayfield and Fancy Farm can self-detour using KY 339 and KY 384 or by using KY 339 and KY 121.
The closure is part of a highway safety improvement project between Mayfield and Fancy Farm. Harper Contracting is the main contractor for the $545,855 project. The target completion date for the full safety project is Oct. 1.