LYON COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning an extended closure of the eastbound exit and entry ramps at the Interstate 24/KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange starting Sept. 8.
KYTC says both eastbound ramps at the KY 139 Exit 56 will be closed for about 60 days for crews to reconstruct the ramps. During this time, there will be no eastbound access to or from I-24 at the KY 139 Exit 56 Interchange.
Eastbound drivers can either use the KY 239 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange or the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 Interchange as an alternate entry and exit.
The eastbound ramps are expected to reopen around Nov. 6.
KYTC says the westbound entry and exit ramps at the KY 139 Exit 56 Interchange will remain open to normal traffic flow.
The ramp work is for reconstruction of the eastbound lanes along the extended work zone from the 52 to 65 mile marker on I-24. This extended work zone, going through part parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties, includes two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall and a 55 mile per hour speed limit.
More than 22,000 vehicles travel this section of I-24 in an average day.
KYTC says once reconstruction of the eastbound ramps is done, additional concrete pavement repairs are planned along the westbound lanes, with a target completion date of May 15, 2021.