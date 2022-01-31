The KYTC plans an extended closure of KY 1371 in Carlisle County starting Monday.
The road will close at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and is expected to reopen sometime on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 11.
According to the KYTC, the extended closure of KY 1371 at mile point 1.4 is to allow the replacement of a culvert that carries a branch of Guess Creek.
The closure of KY 1371 is west of the Milburn community between KY 80 and Tom O'Neal Road.
There will be no marked closures at the work site, however drivers can detour via KY 1377.