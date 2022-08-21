PADUCAH — A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting Monday, August 22.
KY 1523/Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing at mile point 3.72. This extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. KY 1523 is expected to remain closed at this site until sometime Saturday morning.
There will be a marked detour.