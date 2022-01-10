CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY – The KYTC is planning to begin an extended closure of KY 1836/Downing Road in northwestern Calloway County starting Monday.
According to the KYTC, this extended closure is to allow substructure repairs to the Caney Branch Bridge near the 10 mile marker of KY 1826.
The use of a crane will require the road to remain completely closed until the repairs are completed.
KY 1836/Downing Road is expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 14.
This closure is along KY 1836/Downing Road about 1/2 mile south of the Calloway-Marshall County Line.