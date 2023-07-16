PADUCAH, KY — KY 994/Old Mayfield Road closure in Paducah has been extended to July 28.
The closure was originally planned to be lifted on Friday, July 15 but engineers found a drainage issue that required about 200 ft. of concrete pavement and some of the curb line to be reworked.
The section being worked on has intersections with Alabama Street, Quarles Avenue, South 25th Street, and Chester Hack Drive.
The work zone will have no marked detours. Drivers are expected to self-detour via side streets, and trucks are instructed to detour via KY 1310/Berger Rd, U.S. 45, and U.S. 60.
Local access will be maintained for businesses and residents.
The KYTC District 1 claims that this section of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road between Division Street and U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive/South 21st Street has been plagued by insufficient gravel base, creating ongoing issues with the driving surface and drainage.
Because of this, KYTC District 1 has a project that aims to correct the issues by replacing curb and gutters along a 2,000 ft. section of KY 994. They are also reworking drainage drop boxes, then replacing the roadway surface with a 10-inch layer of concrete.
The prime contractor on this $1.5 million highway improvement project is Harper Construction, Inc.
The target completion date is extended to July 28.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.