HICKMAN COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the extended closure of KY 1772 in northwestern Hickman County is to remain closed for about another week.
KYTC says the District 1 Bridge Crew made their last concrete pour on Friday to complete the ongoing deck repair project on the Bowles Creek Bridge at KY 1772 mile marker 1.19. However, after they left the site someone moved barricades and drove through the work site creating tire tracks and ruts in the fresh concrete.
KYTC says the crew returned to the site to reopen the road this morning and found the damage.
KYTC says if you know about the vehicle that caused the damage, you should call the Hickman County Sheriff's Department or the Kentucky State Police.
KYTC says the driver will be facing a citation that could include several hundred dollars in fines for moving and driving around Road Closed barricades, as well as the cost of the damaged concrete and the extra effort it took to fix it.
KYTC engineers plan to file an official police incident report on Monday.