MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An extended closure of Kentucky 131/Said Road in McCracken County began at 9 a.m. Thursday. The road closure is just north of the county line with Graves County.
Said road is closed at McCracken County mile point 0.59, between Symsonia and Reidland. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closure is about halfway between the county line and the Bypass Road intersection.
KYTC says the closure will allow a culvert to be replaced. The road is expected to stay closed for two to three weeks.
KYTC says there will be no marked detour but non-commercial drivers can self-detour by taking KY 450/Oaks Road and KY 3075/Sheehan Bridge Road. Commercial vehicles are advised to self-detour by finding an approved state route based on their gross weight.