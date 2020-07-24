CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an extended closure of State Line Road (County Road 1199) east of Hazel in Calloway County will start Friday, July 24.
KYTC says the road will be closed for up to 45 days to allow rehabilitation work on the Bullfrog Branch Bridge.
This extended closure is just west of the Bullfrog Lane intersection at CR 1199. This is along the county portion of State Line Road in extreme southeastern Calloway County about halfway between the KY 893 Intersection and the Osborne Road intersection.
There will be no marked detour, however, drivers can self-detour on the Osborne Road end of State Line Road.
The target completion date is around Sept. 8.
This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. For more information on this KYTC bridge replacement and rehabilitation initiative please go to www.BridgingKentucky.com.