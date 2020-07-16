WICKLIFFE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an extended closure of the U.S. 51 Ohio River 'Cairo' Bridge will start the week of Aug. 3-9, 2020.
KYTC says the bridge is expected to be closed for around 30 days to allow extensive maintenance work along a nearly 2-mile section of the Kentucky approach levee and an ongoing deck maintenance project on the bridge to be completed this summer.
The estimated 30-day closure will allow critical work on the bridge deck through the curve at the Kentucky end of the structure, says KYTC. Additionally, KYTC says concrete latex overlay along the curve would have required the bridge to be closed to semi trucks for an extended period of time and closing the bridge and the Kentucky approach to all traffic will allow all the work to be completed more quickly and efficiently.
The bridge carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, at U.S. 51 Kentucky.
The bridge also connects with U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that connects Illinois and Missouri.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says engineers and the contractor came up with 6 options to allow all the work to be completed during the 2020 construction season. Poat says closing the bridge was the best alternate.
KYTC will provide timely notice when a specific date is set to start the 30-day closure. Again, the closure is expected to start sometime the week of August 3-9, 2020.