CALVERT CITY, KY — An extended road closure is set to begin Monday on Main Street in Calvert City, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says a contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of Calvert City's Main Street, which is also Kentucky 95, for the reconstruction of a rail crossing at the 6 mile marker.
KYTC says the road will be closed at the P&L Railroad main line crossing between Railroad Avenue and Gilbertsville Highway.
The closure is expected to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Monday and remain in place until sometime the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3.
KYTC says there will be a marked detour to help drivers get around the closure.
Funding for this rail crossing reconstruction project comes from Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement funds. KYTC says P&L was awarded more than $1.4 million to help pay for work at eight crossings this year, including four in west Kentucky. This crossing in Calvert City is one of two in Marshall County that will benefit from the funding, along with two in McCracken County, KYTC says. P&L is matching the KRIC funds with at last 20% of the total cost of these railroad crossing upgrades.