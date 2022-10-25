PADUCAH — Extended periods of dry weather can cause oil and tire residue to build up on the surface of the roadway. When rain finally comes, the water mixes with that residue to create slick conditions.
That's according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, who are urging drivers to be cautious Tuesday as rainfall moves through the region.
The cabinet said there are a few steps drivers can take to maintain safety during potential hazardous road conditions:
- Slow down and use extra caution
- Allow extra stopping distance
- Avoid tailgating
According to the cabinet, it may take a few hours for rainfall to wash the slick residue from the pavement.