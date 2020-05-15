BALLARD COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning an extended daytime work zone along a section of U.S. 62 near the Ballard/Carlisle County line starting Monday, May 18.
One lane will close just south of Lovelaceville, which is between mile marker 0.0 and the 1.2 mile marker. The restriction will last each day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, May 22.
KYTC crews will be brush cutting and performing drainage work along the restricted area of roadway.
KYTC says the work will reduce the likelihood of flash flooding on the road.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.