TRIGG, CALDWELL, and LYON COUNTIES, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an extended work zone along Interstate 24 in Kentucky will have to remain up over the Memorial Day Weekend and high traffic volume has the potential to create travel delays.
KYTC says there will be no constructions activity in this work zone during the holiday. However, lane restrictions along I-24 from 52 to 69 mile maker will remain up over the holiday weekend and through the summer months.
This extended work zone includes 17 miles of one-lane traffic westbound. Eastbound traffic will have shorter lane restrictions at 4 locations.
AAA Travel has predicted COVID-19 guidelines will result in subdued travel plans and reduced traffic for the holiday, still KYTC engineers are encouraging drivers to monitor the I-24 work zone for potential traffic backups by checking the traffic monitoring features at GoKY.ky.gov, WAZE.com, or by monitoring the WAZE APP.
KYTC also says westbound drivers should be prepared for 17-miles of continuous one-lane traffic from the 69 mile marker to the 52 mile marker in Kentucky. This westbound one-lane section includes a centerline barrier wall from the 65 mile marker to the 52 mile marker through portions of Trigg, Caldwell, and Lyon Counties.
Additionally, KYTC says eastbound drivers should be prepared for a half mile lane restriction at the 51 mile marker, a one mile lane restriction at the KY 139 Exit 56 Interchange, a half mile lane restriction at the 64 mile marker, and a 5 mile lane restriction from the 65 mile marker to the 70 mile marker.
KYTC says truckers should be aware the westbound work zone includes a maximun 15 feet load width restrictions because of a centerline barrier wall. There will be marked exit points for westbound loads that exceed this 15 feet width.
KYTC says this work zone includes a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. More than 22,000 vehicles travel this section of I-24 in an average day.
Updates will be given as a timeline firms up for future changes in traffic flow.
Eastbound traffic is expected to be restricted to one-lane sometime in early-June, creating a 12 feet load width restriction for eastbound trucks through the remainder of the construction season.