PADUCAH — Preparation work for an extensive 2-year project along Interstate 69 will begin in December, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday.
According to a Thursday release, the $33.9 million project will "bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards," allowing I69 to be extended 21 miles from Mayfield to Fulton.
The work zone for this project extends northward from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton to the end of I-69 at the 21-mile marker near the U.S. Highway 45/Kentucky Highway 80 Bypass at the southwest edge of Mayfield.
Project Details
According to a statement from KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the project includes:
- Converting the Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14 from an old toll booth cloverleaf design to a diamond interchange with extended ramps
- Improvements to Exits 1 and 2 at Fulton
- Culvert widening, guardrail upgrades, drainage work, and other improvements as necessary
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers was awarded the 2-year-long contract, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
What to expect
In the following weeks, drivers will begin to see construction signage installation and a few intermittent traffic restrictions along the work zone, the release explains.
The initial preparation will include clearing brush around the Wingo interchange and completing utility work as weather allows.
Construction work will ramp-up in early March. At that time, there will be a 55 mph work-zone speed limit with heavier police-presence while crews are working.
In a statement included in the release, Beshear said, "Completion of I-69 from the Ohio River to the Tennessee border has been a long-held dream for the people of Western Kentucky." He said he expects the upgrade to "further support our business and industry growth and improve travel for everyone visiting the Jackson Purchase.”