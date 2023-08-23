GRAVES COUNTY — Heat indexes in the triple digits have resulted in some tobacco farmers changing the way they harvest.
Bobby Toon, co-owner of Toon Farms, is focused on making sure the crop gets harvested before any more major weather events occur.
"We're kind of running the time, racing time, trying to get the crop in the barn. ‘Cause once we get it there, unless we burn the barn, we're safe," Toon said.
He has 60 acres of tobacco in good condition, another 25 that is fair and then 25 acres that may not even be worth harvesting. That's due to his crop receiving 34.5 inches of rain since July.
His employees are still hard at work, but safety is at the forefront of their minds.
"If you get in too hot, go before you get in trouble. That's, that's kind of the way we do it," Toon said.
To handle the high temperatures, they've implemented lots of breaks, plenty of water and altered times for working.
For the next few days, Toon's employees will only work mornings. Toon said they will begin work on afternoon once again on Monday.
They've already cut 22 acres, but still have another 80 ahead of them. Toon said they plan to finish harvesting in October.