Watch again

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Nick Darnell and his family have been growing pumpkins for about 30 years.

"My dad started it when I was a kid," says Darnell.

They're used to visitors picking their perfect pumpkins this time of year, but 2019 is different.

"It's getting to the point now to where leaves are starting to dry and die off," says Darnell.

The heat coupled with very little rain means Darnell is seeing smaller pumpkins, and some aren't growing at all.

"This time they are producing the first crop and then they are kind of dying off, where usually they would put off another one or two cuttings off of them," says Darnell.

Usually the pumpkin patch at this time of year is full of leaves, but this year the leaves are pretty bare, leaving the pumpkins without protection and causing them to get sunburned.

"We're picking more now and trying to get them in the barn and in the shade to get them out of the direct sunlight," says Darnell.

Additionally, because of the heat, people just aren't going out to the patch like they usually would.

"It's kind of cut down business at this point of the year because it has been so hot," Darnell says, "Most people don't want pumpkins or mums when it's 90 degrees, and you can't hardly breath when walking around.'

Despite the hardship, Darnell says he's thankful they got a pumpkin harvest this year, and he's holding out hope for rain soon.

"It's been hot and it's been dry, but maybe we'll get a little relief before too long," says Darnell.

Wednesday marks the 22nd straight day that the region has not seen rain, and marks the driest start to September.