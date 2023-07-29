SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers to look out for pavement buckling on roads throughout the state because of the extreme heat dominating the forecast.
“The extremely high temperatures bring the possibility of pavement failures,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
In a press release sent to the station, IDOT says that pavement failures or blowouts can occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces.
Additionally, precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling as well.
Secretary Omer Osman added, “While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, we do have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”
IDOT personnel are monitoring the situation and are ready to respond if pavement failures occur. However, they are asking drivers to remain alert to slowing traffic.
They are instructing drivers to move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.
To report pavement failures, contact IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.
For more information about pavement failures and how they occur, IDOT has created a YouTube video titled “IDOT 101: What Is Pavement Buckling?”