PADUCAH-- Local businesses are dealing with the pandemic and wintry weather this Valentine's Day weekend.
They are seeing fewer customers, at a time when business should be booming.
Riverside Wholesale Florist General Manager Clay Smith said they are doing fine, but this year looks different than years past.
"We were able to recover and I think a lot of people were just kind of nervous about whether flower shops would be open or not," said Smith.
"But there's still time to place those orders, and you don't want to be snowed in with somebody that you don't buy flowers for."
Employee Theo Jones was busy preparing your flowers. He cut and flattened the ends of bouquets before placing each in water.
"So after they go into the water we set them on the floor, usually if they're still not bloomed all the way, we'll leave them out here," said Jones.
The florist team was busy getting more orders together on Saturday.
Their flowers are grown both locally and all over the world, to sell to local florists, who sell to you.
The pandemic affected the number of products they get shipped in from other countries. Smith said they have more roses in stock, compared to past years, but they are staying optimistic.
"We started out with a bang, it was awesome, we were lucky to have all of the local support, people calling florists directly, it was fantastic," said Smith.
"Then I think the weather kind of changed that."
Smith said they hope the weather doesn't have too bad of an impact on sales for them and local florists.
"I'm just worried about our customers, the florists being able to deliver tomorrow if it gets bad but they're ready," said Smith.
Max's Brick Oven Cafe had a few Valentine's Day cancellations because of the weather.
Front-of-the-house Jacob Matlock said they are also staying optimistic.
" We've had a lot of struggles and a lot of trials and tribulations through COVID, but the local community has really rallied behind us, and our reservation books are full, we're grateful," said Matlock.
They are on reduced capacity, still putting in the same effort to create a warm ambiance for you.
" We've had to move around the dining room a little bit, some adjustments here and there," said Matlock.
We've really looked at this whole experience as a time to really dive deeper to get to know our customers better," said Matlock.
They still need your support after the big day.
"Despite the weather, I think the good people will come through, like myself I think most guys wait until the very last second," said Smith.
"So keep your phones on the hooks and keep praying."
They remind other businesses to stay strong.
"Look backward, or you can keep your head up and look for the future and I think that a lot of businesses that are growing during this time have looked at this whole covid experience as an opportunity for growth," said Matlock.
If you do decide to stay inside for the holiday, Matlock recommends getting creative and cooking a special dinner.