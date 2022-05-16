MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- A tragic incident took place in Marshall County Monday afternoon. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's office.
Kentucky State Police confirmed both the deputy and the suspect died on the way to the hospital for treatment. The deputies name is circulating on social media, however, KSP have not independently confirmed his identity or the identity of the suspect.
The aftermath of the shooting sat directly in front of the sheriff's office. The entrance was taped off and more than 20 evidence markers littered the ground of the parking lot. Kyle Thompson was on his way to get lunch when he saw the incident take place.
"I was coming up the main drag right here in front of the sheriffs complex and I heard a couple of what sounded like gunshots but it also sounded like backfire, and I thought well it might've been a motorcycle," Thompson described. "Wasn't real loud almost like a firecracker. Maybe one or two maybe three, it happened real fast. I looked behind me and didn't see nothing but then when I came to the stoplight and was about to make my turn I saw an officer with his gun drawn."
Thompson says he then heard several other shots afterward. Shortly following the shooting, other first responders sprung into action.
"The first ambulance, I'm guessing was probably the one that was needed the most, was here and gone really fast. Within five minutes probably if my memory serves me correct," Thompson said.
As the scene calmed down, deputies from Calloway County and several other local law agencies consoled each other at Collier Funeral Home.
KSP did not specify when the identities of the deputy and suspect would be revealed. The law enforcement agency said officer involved shooting investigation timelines can vary depending on the incident.
Fifth Avenue, in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office was blocked off for several hours to allow the investigation to take place. The Kentucky Transportation cabinet says the road has reopened to traffic.