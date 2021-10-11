WEST KENTUCKY — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. The Red Cross says the blood supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
The Red Cross says it is in its third week of an emergency blood and platelet shortage, with less than a day's supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. You can help by giving blood at one of the many drives coming up in the Local 6 area.
Upcoming blood drives include:
The Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive will have blood drives on the following dates and times:
- Oct. 16: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Oct. 17: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Oct. 18: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Oct. 19: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Oct. 21: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Oct. 22: 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Oct. 23: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Oct. 24: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Oct. 25: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Oct. 26: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Oct. 28: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Oct. 29: 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Oct. 30: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Also in McCracken County a drive will be held at Lone Oak Church of Christ at 2960 Lone Oak Road from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20: 2:30 p.m.
Other drives coming up in west Kentucky include:
- Marshall County: A Drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at First Christian Church at 2515 South Main St.
- Graves County: A drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct.19 at the American Legion at 211 South 7th St.
- Carlisle County: A drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Carlisle County High School at 4557 KY 1377.
- Fulton County: A drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Fulton City High School Gym at 700 Stephen Beale Drive.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, especially type O. Donating blood means you can help ensure hospital patients can receive lifesaving blood transfusions.