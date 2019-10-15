Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHEASTERN GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 145 AM CDT. * AT 1051 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, BENTON, CALVERT CITY, REIDLAND, LEDBETTER AND SYMSONIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&