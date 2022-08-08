FANCY FARM, KY — We’re taking a closer look at the political speeches from this year's Fancy Farm Picnic.
We’re breaking down the speeches by Republican House Speaker David Osbourne, Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker and Kelley Paul, wife of Republican Sen. Rand Paul, as well as Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and congressional candidates GOP Rep. James Comer and Democratic challenger Jimmy Ausbrooks.
He and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were in Washington, D.C., Saturday, voting on the inflation bill.
Osbourne, Booker and Paul
We begin fact checking with Kentucky House Speaker David Osbourne.
"Since taking the majority, we've delivered on every campaign promise we've made, passing the most responsible budgets in history," Osbourne said.
The budget claim is true. According to the state of Kentucky, in the fiscal years of 2021 and 2022, the general fund surplus exceeded expectations. In 2022, the surplus grew by 14.7%, making it the highest growth rate in 31 years.
"We believe Kentuckians should keep more of their hard earned money, and as a result, we created the largest budget reserve in Kentucky's history. And we passed legislation to eliminate Kentucky's income tax," Osbourne said.
That’s a maybe. Under a new amendment from this year's General Assembly, as long as the state rainy day fund meets a certain percentage and the state is in a surplus, the individual state income tax will reduce 0.5% each year.
Turning to the Senate race, Booker and Kelley Paul spoke.
Let’s begin with Booker.
"Rand Paul has to apologize to you, because he can't be here to tell you how much he wants to screw Kentucky. In fact, he's in Washington right now trying to screw you as we speak," Booker said.
That depends on you. Paul voted against the inflation bill.
Part of that bill gives low-income and middle-income households tax credits for purchasing electric cars, installing heat pumps and rooftop solar panels. It also includes a measure to open up avenues for drilling and fast-tracking pipeline construction to increase domestic oil supplies.
Turning to Kelly Paul, she said: "We all know Democrat policies are killing the middle class: record inflation, soaring gas prices, empty shelves. The economy is tanking and every American knows it.”
Much of inflation, high gas prices and empty store shelves can be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Forbes.
Inflation happens because there is more money than goods to buy, when the value of the dollar drops and because of a slow supply chain hit hard by COVID.
Cameron, Comer and Ausbrooks
Next, we're looking at Republican candidate for governor and current Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and congressional candidates GOP Rep. James Comer and Democratic challenger Jimmy Ausbrooks.
First up, Daniel Cameron.
"There's only one candidate who can say that he has ended abortions in the commonwealth of Kentucky," Cameron said.
That’s true.
Cameron is running against Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, and State Rep. Savannah Maddox, among others, for the Republican nomination.
Cameron took his fight for abortion all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and when Roe v. Wade was overturned, he continued fighting until abortion was banned in the state of Kentucky except when the mother's life is in danger.
Now, on to current U.S. Rep. James Comer.
"The Democrats converted the Trump Energy Party where America was energy independent to the Green New Deal where America is begging Saudi Arabia for more oil," Comer said.
That depends on your definition of energy independence.
Experts say if your definition means the U.S. produces more energy than we consume, it would be a true statement that America was energy independent.
But, if your definition means we can't import any oil, that statement would be false.
On to Ausbrooks, who said he is the "first openly gay candidate to ever make it to the general election on any ballot in Kentucky's history.”
That’s false.
Back in 2016, Jim Gray won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. He ran against Sen. Rand Paul.
Ausbrooks spent his speech talking about inclusion in Kentucky and how he would represent the rights of all Kentuckians if elected.
