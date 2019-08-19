LOUISVILLE, KY -- Firecrackers and a single gunshot sent some fair-goers into a panic at the Kentucky State Fair over the weekend.
Troopers say large groups of juveniles set off firecrackers in different locations of the fairgrounds Saturday night.
The sound of firecrackers popping scared many fair-goers as they thought a mass shooting was happening at the fair.
Troopers say a single gunshot was also fired into the air by a juvenile male.
Kentucky State Police say there was no active shooter and no injuries have been reported.
They went on to say, "There are no perceived threats to the public or visitors of the Kentucky State Fair."
Video has also surfaced on social media showing confrontations between fair-goers and law enforcement after the fireworks were set off. You can watch those videos below.
this video has surfaced of lmpd at the kentucky state fair last night. pic.twitter.com/oewDeUCswa— Chris Hatfield (@ChrisDHatfield) August 18, 2019