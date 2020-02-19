FRANKFORT, KY (WLEX) — Gay rights advocates gathered at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday.
LGBTQ supporters are pushing Senate Bill 130, which is known as the statewide fairness law.
The law would ban discrimination in employment, housing and public places based on someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Eighteen municipalities in Kentucky have passed their own local fairness ordinances, including Lexington, Louisville, and, most recently, Fort Thomas and Woodford County.
Supporters want to ban conversion therapy, and that's something the democratic governor supports as well.
"I understand that our community and our LGBTQ community is filled with amazing people doing incredible things for this state,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.