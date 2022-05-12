MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a scam reported at local gas stations in recent weeks.
The sheriff's office says the scam has been reported in two separate instances so far.
Victims told deputies they were approached at area gas stations by a man who claimed to be stranded with no money to buy gas. The scammer said he needed gas money so he and his family could return home. The scammer offered to give jewelry to the victims in exchange for gas money.
In a news release about the scam, the sheriff's office says the jewelry in both instances was found to be fake and was not worth what the scammer claimed.
The sheriff's office says in the most recently reported instance of this scam, the fraudster was traveling with a woman and children in a white SUV.
The sheriff's office warns that scams like these are on the rise, and asks people to "remember the old adage, 'if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.'"