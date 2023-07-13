For many public schools in our four-state region, registration time is here. Some districts have sent us information about school registration, and others have begun posting about registration and other back-to-school activities online.
We've compiled links to the information we've received and put it together in one place. For the districts that have not sent us information, we have linked to their online registration portals, or other resources. Where possible, we are also linking to each district's Facebook page, because they may post back-to-school updates there, including Back to School Bash events, school supply information, open house events, first day of school dates and more. For some districts, we may simply link to their websites if more specific back-to-school information is not readily apparent at the time of publication. Districts that would like more specific information to be linked can email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Kentucky
Illinois
Alexander County
Franklin County
- Akin CCSD 91
- Benton CCSD 47
- Benton CHSD 103
- Christopher USD 99
- Ewing Northern CCSD 115
- Frankfort CUSD 168
- Sesser-Valier CUSD 196
- Thompsonville CUSD 174
- Zeigler-Royalton CUSD 188
Hardin County
Jackson County
- Carbondale CHSD 165
- Carbondale ESD 95
- DeSoto CSD 86
- Elverado CUSD 196
- Giant City CUSD 130
- Murphysboro CUSD 186
- Trico CUSD 176
- Unity Point CCSD 140
Jefferson County
- Bethel SD 82 McClellan CCSD
- Mount Vernon SD 80
- Mount Vernon Township HSD 201
- Spring Garden Community Opdyke-Belle-Rive CCSD 5
- Waltonville CUSD 1
- Woodlawn CUSD 209
Johnson County
- Buncombe CSD 43 - Information not found.
- Cypress SD 64
- Lick Creek School District
- Goreville CUSD 1
- New Simpson Hill SD 32
- Vienna High School
- Vienna SD 55
Massac County
Pope County
Pulaski County
Saline County
- Carrier Mills-Stonefort CUSD 2
- Eldorado CUSD 4
- Galatia CUSD 1
- Harrisburg Unit 3
Union County
- Anna CCSD 37
- Anna Jonesboro CHSD 81
- Cobden Unit School District 17
- Dongola USD 66
- Jonesboro ESD 43
- Shawnee District 84
Williamson County
- Carterville CUSD 5
- Crab Orchard CUSD 3
- Herrin CUSD 4
- Johnston City CUSD 1
- Marion CUSD 2
Missouri
Cape Girardeau County
- Cape Girardeau 63
- Delta R-5
- Jackson R-2
- Nell Holcomb R-4
- Oak Ridge R-6
Mississippi County
New Madrid County
- Gideon School District 37
- New Madrid County R-I School District
- Portageville School District
- Risco R-2 School District
Scott County
- Chaffee R-2 School District
- Oran R-3 School District
- Scott City R-1 School District
- Scott County Central School District
- Sikeston R-6 School District