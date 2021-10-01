Local 6's Jennifer Horbelt has been on a New England tour this week, seeing fall foliage and other sites with local viewers.
This time of year, lots of people travel to the northeast to look at the autumn colors, but there are other attractions to check out as well.
Friday morning, they spent some time in Vermont, where they visited Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home.
It's the home of Robert Lincoln, the only child of Abraham Lincoln to live into adulthood. Robert Lincoln later became the chairman of the Pullman company. The home is a Georgian revival mansion that was built in 1905. It's in a valley surrounded by the scenic Green Mountain National Forest. Jennifer and the guests toured the mansion, grounds and explored a 1903 Pullman Palace train car.
After that, the group visited the Bennington Battle Monument. It's a memorial commemorating the Battle of Bennington, which took place on Aug. 16, 1777 — which historians consider to be the defining turning point in the Revolutionary War. It stands more than 300-feet tall and is made of blue-gray magnesian limestone.
Fun Facts: Vermont has the highest cow to person ratio of any state in the country. It's about 1 to 2. It's also the no. 1 producer of maple syrup in the United States.
The New England Fall Foliage tour Jennifer is hosting is through Holiday Vacations. Curious about all the sites and stops along the tour, click here to see the trip itinerary, a tour map and more.