PADUCAH - Apple orchards, fall leaves, cider, pumpkin patches, hay rides – fall is here!
With that comes a lot of family fun, so it's important you're staying safe out there.
If you’re hopping on the hayride, remember, can get hectic with excited kids of all ages running around wanting to explore.
- Make sure your children understand and follow the rules. One main rule is no standing on the hayride.
- If there's a horse pulling the hayride, make sure your child knows not to startle it
- Hold on to your small children. Even a little bump in the road can be dangerous.
And if you’re getting ready to carve your pumpkins -- parents, you know that sharp objects and children do not mix.
- Carve in a clean, well-lit area. Wash all tools and dry your hands - any moisture on the tools, your hand or table could cause a slip.
- Use a kit - you can pick one up at any local supply store and they work better and don't get stuck.
- Know what to do if you or someone else gets hurt - bleeding from minor cuts will stop on its own by applying direct pressure. If bleeding doesn't stop after at least 20 minutes and is severe you may need to call a doctor.
Hand injuries are serious, and it can take months to recover. Again, always keep an eye on your kids.
If you’re looking for some fall fun this weekend, here are some places in the Local 6 area:
Huyck Farms in Paducah, KY
Wurth Farms in Paducah, KY
Little Texas Farm in Grantsburg, IL
Bandy’s Pumpkin Patch in Johnston City, IL
Nanney Farms Pumpkin Patch in Sharon, TN
Pete’s Pumpkin Patch in Rolla, MO