MURRAY, KY — A total of 716 degree applicants from 26 states and 11 countries comprised the fall/winter 2022 graduating class at Murray State University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center.
Degree applicants included doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees.
Honorary doctorates were awarded to Mary Ford Holland (posthumously), who was the first Black student at Murray State, and to retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham.
A complete list and sortable table by state and county of fall/winter 2022 graduates is available at murraystate.edu/commencement/graduates/.
