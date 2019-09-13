Watch again

LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Friends and family honored him Friday by laying a wreath near the site where he was shot and killed in Lyon County, Kentucky.

At the event, Ponder's parents, Allen and Brenda Tiffany, told us they miss Cameron just as much today as they did four years ago. They said they're thankful for the community's support.

"I will say it's an honor for all these people to take the time off from the more important things they have to do to come here and honor our son the way they did. It's a privilege to be here among these professionals," Allen Tiffany said.

The KSP Post 1 trooper was shot Sept. 13, 2015, during a traffic stop — nine months into his career with state police.