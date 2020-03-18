PADUCAH — The federal government is working to help Americans financially. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act was signed into law by President Trump late Wednesday evening, after being approved by the U.S. Senate.
So what does that mean for you?
The law provides free testing for COVID-19. It also guarantees paid emergency leave for anyone who tests positive for the virus, or is taking care of someone with the virus. Additional Medicaid funding, unemployment benefits, and food assistance are also a part of the law.
Now federal lawmakers have the chance to look at a proposal from the U.S. Treasury Department to distribute direct payments to the public.
Here's what we know so far about those payments:
- They would be sent on April 6 and May 18.
- The checks will be based on income level and family size of the household.
- The checks would be for the same dollar amount when distributed.
This is only a proposal, meaning the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate would need to approve it before President Trump would sign it into law.