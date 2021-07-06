FLORIDA — Elsa has been upgraded to a hurricane after strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. It's now making its way across to the Gulf Coast of Florida.
Diane Green is in Panama City Beach for her daughter's softball tournament. While they aren't expecting to see the brunt of the storm, they have seen some rain and wind as Elsa begins to head in. They've already had a busy week, and Green said the Kentucky Lady Prospects softball team has won two of their three games.
"They're having a blast. They're having practices at the resort just on the grounds here," Green said. "They're practicing on the beach in the sand, and it's just, it's fun. There's probably 50 of us here with those girls."
While they're making some good memories, they're also keeping in mind they could see Elsa's impact firsthand.
"If we need to evacuate we will. But we've been kind of watching the radar and it doesn't look like the worst part of anything is going to hit as far as Panama where we are," Green said. "I mean we're expecting some rains and maybe some winds and stuff, but nothing really terrible has been forecasted."
She said it's always important to be prepared for severe storms like Elsa. No matter where you might be when a severe storm hits.
"I think the biggest hazard has been getting stuck on the highway, you know? Be sure you have food and water in the car because with accidents, or rain, just delays of all the traffic it's been hours. What would normally take you two minutes down the street is taking an hour and a half," Green said.
I have a personal connection to the Gulf Coast of Florida. My parents, Gerard and Michelle Kane, live in Largo, Florida, which is just near Clearwater Beach. That area of Florida is right in Hurricane Elsa's path. Like a lot of people on the Gulf Coast, my parents took time over the past couple days to prepare.
"Luckily I married an Eagle Scout, so we are always prepared," my mom said. "So we made our list of things to do. We tied up our outdoor furniture. We have insurance papers at the ready if we need it. We've got our cars parked really close to the garage."
Elsa is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning.
"But the big risk at night around 1 in the morning, probably 2 in the morning, as it passes through, we'll get gusts 70-plus, 80 miles an hour, and that's really a risk in these because that'll break limb," my dad said. "Anything that's not tied down will be a flying object."
Like many locals down there, my parents have tied up or brought in anything outside that could fly off. They've also got extra water, cash, and nonperishable food if the power goes out.