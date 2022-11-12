CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf chose residents in Cairo, Illinois to receive 150 frozen turkeys along with fixing for Thanksgiving meals from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendonza and her staff.
The food will be distributed to residents in Cairo, Illinois between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at 1401 Washington Ave.
The meals, including boxes of donuts, are made possible by donations from Laborers’ Local 773 and Krispy Kreme in Marion, Illinois.
Recipients have been identified by Arrowleaf. Donations are not open to the general public.